Cork City to have a climate action plan

Cork City Council is set to prepare a climate action plan for the city this year, having signed up to an EU Climate Change Charter.

The local authority has signed the Charter of the European Union (EU) Missions for Adaptation to Climate Change, committing to climate action and the United Nation’s sustainable development goals. Later this year, the council will prepare the climate action plan, collaborating with local, regional, national, and international stakeholders and partners. It will culminate in a contract between the city, the Government, and the EU that is underpinned by a Climate Action Investment Plan.

Preparations will include a household survey, a risk assessment study, engagement with schools and younger generations, and a series of climate conversations held with stakeholders from the public sector, business and community.

Speaking at the signing of the charter, Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde said it is “another important step in our climate action journey”.

“Over recent years, Cork City Council has made significant progress in relation to climate action.

"We are the only local authority in Ireland with a dedicated climate action committee of council, chaired by Councillor Oliver Moran, and the work of this committee is supported by a climate action team, chaired by the chief executive,” she said.

“Importantly, the first action plan adopted by this council in 2019 was the Climate Change Adaptation Plan, which contained 66 actions, the majority of which are underway,” she added.

Initiatives being rolled out by Cork City Council include investment in active travel, retrofitting of housing stock, and development of parks.

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said that the commitment to climate action was endorsed when the European Union selected Cork city to participate in the 100 Climate-neutral and Smart Cities Mission last year.

“The Adaptation to Climate Change Mission will complement this and provide us with the opportunity to network, share experiences with and learn from other regions and communities in Europe,” she said.