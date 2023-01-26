Family worried about health implications from mould and damp in Cork city council house

TWO Cork City Council tenants have spoken out about their persistent issues with mould and damp in their houses that remain unresolved despite numerous representations to the council.
Marie Delea who lives in a two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached house in Fairhill said the ‘problems’ first originated in 2018. “The problems originated when they insulated the attic in 2018. I immediately drew this issue to the attention of Cork City Council and got no response. You can imagine how much conditions have disimproved in the last five years,” she said.
“Black mould is coming down the walls, in the small bedroom,” said the tenant who lives in the house with her husband, son and daughter. “It is going across the ceiling. As my son is sleeping at night there could be droplets of condensation drop on to his head. There is a vent in the room, but it is constantly open. I also noticed recently it is spreading to my room which is adjoining his room.