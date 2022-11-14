'A formidable woman': Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan passes away 

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died this morning, aged 48.

It is understood that she passed away in the early hours of this morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick after a battle with terminal cancer.

"Absolutely heart-breaking news this morning," The Women's Council of Ireland said.

"Vicky was a formidable woman and we have so much to thank her for.

"Her loss will be keenly felt by us all."

She announced last October that she had returned home to Ireland from the US after the treatment she received there no longer worked.

Her medical team recommended that she return home to receive palliative chemotherapy.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after receiving an incorrect smear test result that had not detected any abnormalities.

An internal CervicalCheck audit found the original smear check result to be wrong.

Cervical cancer victim Vicky Phelan speaking at #FemFest, a major conference for young women at Liberty Hall Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

In 2018, she settled a High Court action for €2.5 million with Clinical Pathology Labs US.

Her campaigning led to the Scally Independent investigation.

Her memoir, Overcoming, was released in 2019 and became the An Post Book of the Year and Sunday Times Memoir of the Year 2019 and a documentary of her life called Vicky was recently released.