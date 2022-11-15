Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 17:12

Pics: People sign book of condolences for Vicky Phelan in Cork

Ms Phelan passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick. She died at the age of 48 after a long battle with cervical cancer.
Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th November 2022.People queuing up to sign of the book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at the City Hall, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

Echo reporter

THE Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, opened a book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at City Hall on Tuesday.

Cpl. Diarmuid Moroney signing the book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at the City Hall, Cork.
“I am truly saddened to hear of the death of Vicky Phelan, a remarkable, courageous, compassionate woman who fought tirelessly through her illness to advocate for women’s health and to highlight injustices within the system in order to bring about change,” the Lord Mayor said. Picture David Creedon
“I am truly saddened to hear of the death of Vicky Phelan, a remarkable, courageous, compassionate woman who fought tirelessly through her illness to advocate for women’s health and to highlight injustices within the system in order to bring about change,” the Lord Mayor said.

“Her selflessness and strong sense of public duty has inspired so many to demand better for women.

Jack Fleming from The Glen signing the book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at the City Hall, Cork. - Picture David Creedon
“Her loss will be felt enormously. My deepest condolences to her family at this heart-breaking time.” The book of condolences will be open from 9-5 Monday to Friday for a period of two weeks for anyone wishing to sign it.

Anne Uzun from Mayfiel signing the book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at the City Hall, Cork. - Picture David Creedon
