Pics: People sign book of condolences for Vicky Phelan in Cork

THE Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, opened a book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at City Hall on Tuesday.

Cpl. Diarmuid Moroney signing the book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at the City Hall, Cork.

Ms Phelan passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick. She died at the age of 48 after a long battle with cervical cancer.

“I am truly saddened to hear of the death of Vicky Phelan, a remarkable, courageous, compassionate woman who fought tirelessly through her illness to advocate for women’s health and to highlight injustices within the system in order to bring about change,” the Lord Mayor said. Picture David Creedon

“Her selflessness and strong sense of public duty has inspired so many to demand better for women.

Jack Fleming from The Glen signing the book of condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at the City Hall, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

“Her loss will be felt enormously. My deepest condolences to her family at this heart-breaking time.” The book of condolences will be open from 9-5 Monday to Friday for a period of two weeks for anyone wishing to sign it.