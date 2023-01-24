Green light for €16m extension plans to Cork secondary school 

PLANS for a state-of-the-art extension to a Cork secondary school have been green-lit by Cork City Council.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, on the campus of the North Monastery, lodged a planning application with the council in June seeking permission for the €16m extension.

The new 4,600sq m extension, which is being funded by the Department of Education, will provide 25 new classrooms comprising 15 general classrooms, three multimedia rooms, two additional science laboratories, a new library and a new art room.

There will be two new design and communication graphics rooms and a new technology room, which the school said will enable it to further broaden its curriculum for students by enabling it to introduce these new subjects.

There will also be a new canteen facility which will double as a social space for students, two special education classes and associated support rooms, a new main office and a new main entrance.

A CGI of Gaelcholáiste Mhuire's new €16m extension.

"These state-of-the-art facilities will further enhance the provision for students and further broaden the curriculum on offer," school principal, Dónal Ó Buachalla, said.

"We were a pilot school for the introduction of Leaving Certificate computer science in 2021 and this year we had 45 students undertake Leaving Certificate physical education as a subject for the first time this year.

"This project will support the tremendous work of the school staff in taking care of the students on a holistic level something which we pride ourselves in.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire has grown its student population from 350 in 2010 to approaching 700 in the forthcoming school year.

Chairperson of the school's board of management, Pádraig Kinsella also welcomed the planning approval saying it would "ensure that the people of the northside will have a school that they can be proud of for many generations to come."

He also paid tribute to Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST), the school's trustees, for their work in securing the adjoining land necessary to facilitate the construction.

There are 18 conditions attached to Cork City Council's approval of the development which, at the time of print, have not yet been published.