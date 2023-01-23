10km run to be added to Cork City Marathon

CORK City Marathon organisers have announced the addition of a 10km run to the 2023 event.

This year marks the 15th staging of the Cork City Marathon which made its successful in-person return last June.

As the countdown to Sunday, June 4 continues, online registration for the full and half marathon as well as the 10km is now live, and places in the new category are already being snapped up. Participants in each section can run as individuals or in groups of friends, colleagues, clubs, charity supporters, or whatever they choose. Cork City Marathon is organised and managed by Davis Events Agency on behalf of Cork City Council.

Race Project Manager Julie Sebode said she hopes the 10km will be a popular alternative to the relay. “We’ve had so much fun with the relay in Cork, and created fantastic memories for the runners and their supporters.

“This year we’re giving people doing a shorter distance the chance to enjoy a great starting line atmosphere and share the same 10k route with their friends and fellow runners.

“It’s going to be a fantastic experience, particularly for our younger runners - whether they’re doing the challenge for the first time, as part of a bigger training plan, to support a charity or even for a bit of healthy competition with their brothers and sisters,” she said.

Director of Services at Cork City Council and race director Adrienne Rodgers said bringing more people into the marathon event is “a great way to celebrate the number choosing to run all year round now”.

“We’re all more aware of the importance of taking care of our physical and mental health and we want to support that from a young age so the 10km is a brilliant way to get the message out there.

"The council is also encouraging schools and youth clubs to get involved with the event’s youth challenge. Who knows, maybe some of the runners in this year’s shorter distances will be taking on a bigger challenge in 2024.”

Conor McAuley, who took fifth place in the Cork City Marathon last year, said the 10km is a great event for novice runners.

“It’s all about building up, moving up the distances and getting to the marathon takes many years really so a 10km is a great place to start.”

The Sanctuary Runners will also be back once again to take part in the marathon, bringing together the migrant community in Cork.

Ms Sebode said organisers are determined to include a diverse range of organisations and participants in each of the categories and confirmed that concession rates on the full and half marathon distances are available to participants with disabilities and to pensioners, the unemployed, asylum seekers and more.