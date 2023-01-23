Berrings will show its strength: Priest says community will rally after local man killed in Cork hospital

Matthew Healy, a retired farmer from Berrings, Co Cork, was killed in the incident on a general ward at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) shortly after 5.30am yesterday.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Healy’s death.
An autopsy was conducted yesterday afternoon at Cork University Hospital, however details are not being released for operational reasons.
A man aged 32 who was arrested at the scene was last night being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney said that the people of Berrings are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of a “pure gentleman”.
“He was a very quiet man,” he said. “The people of Berrings are devastated.
“The family are here for generations. They are hugely respected.”