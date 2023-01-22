Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 09:46

Man arrested after elderly patient dies in Cork's Mercy Hospital 

The man in his thirties who was arrested at the scene is being held for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station. 
A postmortem will be carried out on the deceased by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster. 

Olivia Kelleher

A hospital patient in his thirties is in garda custody in Cork following an incident during which an elderly fellow patient was allegedly beaten to death in a hospital ward at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork.

The incident occurred shortly after 5am. 

A man in his late eighties was pronounced dead at the scene. The area where the assault occurred has been cordoned off pending a full forensic and technical examination by gardaí.

The attack was witnessed by other patients. Staff and patients are both shocked by what unfolded on site.

The man in his thirties who was arrested at the scene is being held for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city. 

"Investigating Gardaí are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," a garda spokesperson said this morning. 

It is not known if the two men were known to each other prior to hospitalisation. There is no known motive for the attack. Both men are from the northside of Cork city.

An incident room has been established at the Bridewell Garda Station. 

A family liaison officer has been appointed and the family of the deceased have been notified.

