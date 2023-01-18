Check your tickets: EuroMillions player in Cork scoops €500k

EuroMillions players in Cork have been urged to check their tickets as someone has scooped the top prize of €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw in McCarthy News, 43 Main Street in Midleton.

With over 35,000 Irish winners in last night’s EuroMillions draw, a spokesperson for the National Lottery has called on all players to check their tickets to see if they are one of the lucky winners.

"This Cork player is our second EuroMillions plus top prize winner of the year and second win in just four days after a player in Cavan scooped the EuroMillions plus top prize in last Friday’s draw.

"We’re asking all of our EuroMillions players, especially in Cork, to check their tickets to see if they are the latest winner of a life-changing lottery prize," the spokesperson said.

"The Cork ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe.

"The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize," they continued.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are: 1, 12, 18, 40, 43.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth over €17 million, which means Friday’s jackpot rolls to an estimated €30 million.