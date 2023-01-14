37 Cork winners take home BT Young Scientist prizes 

37 Cork winners took home awards at the BT Young Scientist exhibition this week, as Cork students shone across all four categories in the competition.

While the overall BT Young Scientist title went to Tipperary students Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew for their project “Assessing the Impact of Second-Level Education on key Aspects of Adolescents Life and Development”, seven Cork projects came top in their categories.

From St. Brogan’s College in Bandon, Tomás Markey, Leah Lordan, and Clodagh O Sullivan were crowned the top intermediate group in the Biological and Ecological Sciences category, for their project “Human Neuro-Storage – A Contribution To Biological Memory And Learning”.

Elma Pallone from Kinsale Community School won first place for a junior individual for her project “Consuming Fish: The Carbon Footprint of Trawling”. Picture: Kinsale Community School

In the same category, Elma Pallone from Kinsale Community School Cork won first place for a junior individual for her project “Consuming Fish: The Carbon Footprint of Trawling”.

In Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, St Mary’s Secondary School in Mallow took home two top awards.

First place for a junior group was awarded to Katie Mae O Neill, Anna O’Brien and Aimee Renton for their project “An investigation into atmospheric microplastic contamination in both indoor and outdoor environments in the North Cork area of Mallow and potential health risks for humans”.

In the same category, first place for a senior group was won by Lydia O Leary Kelleher and Sophie Creedon for their project “An investigation into the biomechanics of heading a football with implications for the design of protective, wearable technology for measuring and recording cumulative non-concussive cranial impacts”.

In Social and Behavioural Sciences, Kinsale Community School students Jessica O’Keeffe, Martha O’Sullivan and Edel Ryle won first place for a junior group for their project “Imscrúdú ar nósanna athchúrsála cearta, ar dearcthaí daoine agus cloí leis na treoirlínte athchúrsála i measc an phobal i gcoitinne”.

First place for an intermediate individual in the same category was awarded to Leah Nolan from Loreto Secondary School, for her project “Vaping Under The Influence: An investigation into the impact of social media on adolescent attitudes towards vaping”.

Meanwhile in the Technology category, Conan O’Brien from Kinsale Community School won first place for a junior individual for his project “A portable UV sterilising breathing pack”.

There were a total of 40 Cork winners named at Friday’s awards ceremony, including 37 student prizes across all four categories, special awards and highly commended projects, as well as two awards for Cork Educators of Excellence and a display award for one Cork student’s project.

In total, 18 Cork schools won prizes at the competition. In addition to the schools mentioned above, prizes went to students from Árdscoil Uí Urmoltaigh, Bandon Grammar School, Coláiste Choilm, Coláiste Fionnchua, Colaiste Muire, Colaiste Muire Crosshaven, Coláiste na Toirbhirte, Colaiste Treasa, Gaelcholáiste Charraig Ui Leighin, Glanmire Community College, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, Skibbereen Community School, and St Aloysius School.

The full list of Cork winners: