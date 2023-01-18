Adam King launches 'Barróg' for National Hug Day

Cork’s Adam King is spreading his message of love as he launches a nationwide campaign in support of families with sick children.

Known for sending his ‘virtual hugs’ of hope during the pandemic, the young Youghal native is celebrating National Hug Day with the launch of Barróg.

National Hug Day takes place on January 21, 2023, and to mark it, Adam has teamed up with The Ronald McDonald House to sell a teddy bunny called Barróg.

Named after the Irish word for hug, Barróg the bunny is modelled after Adam’s very own much-loved teddy rabbit, Bubby.

All proceeds from the purchase of Barróg go directly to supporting the families of sick children staying at The Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation and a caring, supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Ireland’s largest paediatric hospital.

Since opening 18 years ago, it has been home to over 5,000 families from across the country.

Adam has teamed up with The Ronald McDonald House and is encouraging the nation to send a Barróg to someone they love.

The charity also provides over 12,000 meals a year to these families with the help of volunteers and donated produce from James Whelan Butchers, sponsors of the charity’s National Hug Day 2023 campaign.

CEO of The Ronald McDonald House, Joe Kenny, said:

“At The Ronald McDonald House we believe that family is medicine. Being together, being close and, of course, hugs are a crucial part of a child’s road to recovery.

"We have 20 families of seriously ill children stay at The Ronald McDonald House every night which means a lot of hugs happen under our roof. Sometimes it’s hugs of joy and celebration, other times it can be hugs of compassion and comfort, but always there’s hugs of hope for better days to come.

"Sending a Barróg hug in time for National Hug Day is a great way to get behind these families while letting someone special in your own life know that you’re thinking of them."

To send someone special a big Barróg hug, visit The Ronald McDonald House website or support The Ronald McDonald House on National Hug Day in 11 Dunnes Stores nationwide.