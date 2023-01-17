Final phase of €9m project to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in city suburb to commence shortly

The final phase of a €9 million project to upgrade and improve the water and wastewater infrastructure in Ballyvolane is set to commence in the coming weeks.

The project involves the construction of new water mains, new wastewater network, a new wastewater pumping station and upgrades to the existing aged water mains, which will ensure the required capacity of the water and wastewater infrastructure to support future development.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Geda Construction and Cork City Council, commenced works last January and said that the project to date is “progressing well”.

Commenting on the project, Lisa Cogan of Uisce Éireann thanked the local community for their patience over the past year.

“I want to firstly thank the people of Ballyvolane who have worked with us over the past 12 months while we deliver this vital project.

“The Ballyvolane Water and Wastewater Project is another example of Uisce Éireann’s commitment to supporting growth and development across the country, and we are delighted to begin the final phase,” she said.

Lisa Cogan of Irish Water. Pic Sean Curtin True Media.

“We anticipate that the works will take approximately six months to complete, and will play a key role in supporting the development of new and existing homes and businesses in the area,” she continued.

Ms Cogan said areas of work during the final phase will “continue to be kept to short sections to limit the impact on the local community”.

“Local and emergency traffic will continue to be maintained.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and again our work crews will continue to make every effort to minimise any disruption as much as possible,” she added.

Phase three construction involves the upgrade of over 200 meters of existing water main on Ballyhooly Road, which has already been completed, as well as the construction of approximately 2.6km of wastewater rising mains from Ballyhooly Road and North Ring Road to the Old Youghal Road junction.

Almost 800m have been constructed to date from the pump station site to Ashgrove Villas with the remaining 1.8km due to commence in the coming weeks.

Works from the Ballyhooly Road/North Ring Road junction to the Old Youghal Road junction will take place nightly from 6.30pm to 6.30am, Monday evenings to Saturday mornings, with temporary road reinstatement undertaken each morning before re-opening of the Northern Ring Road to minimise disruption to daytime traffic.

Works on Thursday nights and Friday mornings involve permanent reinstatement works of the previously laid section.

These works are expected to be completed in early 2023.

Uisce Éireann said that traffic management will be in place during working hours and will be communicated locally.