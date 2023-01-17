Civic reception for Carrigaline Tidy Towns

THE Carrigaline Tidy Towns group will be afforded a civic reception by the Carrigaline Municipal District in recognition of their group winning a gold medal at last year’s national awards and for their continued work in the local community.

The motion was proposed by Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan at last Monday’s municipal district meeting.

Cllr O’Sullivan said they do ‘fantastic’ work in the local community.

“Carrigaline Tidy Towns do so much fantastic work for the community in Carrigaline. Every tidy town group in the MD does fantastic work. Often it is volunteers who are out making improvements and litter-picking. Before my term ends, I would like to acknowledge Carrigaline Tidy Towns for their work,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White who is a member of Carrigaline Tidy Towns supported the motion.

“It is an excellent suggestion. It is a nice recognition of their work over decades. They have won silver and gold medals in recent years which are great achievements.

"Much of what they have done has been delivered without the investment that is going to come for the streetscape and traffic management in Carrigaline which will make the town more attractive. Under the stewardship of our former colleague and their chairperson Liam O’Connor, they are doing a great job. I support the proposal,” he added.

“They do tremendous work in the area,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath.

“They have a hardcore bunch of volunteers who are out several times a week. Carrigaline was fortunate to win the medal, but other tidy towns groups are also putting in huge efforts.”

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said it is nice to voice ‘appreciation’ to all the groups.

“It is nice to bring in Carrigaline Tidy Towns on the basis of their gold medal win. It is nice to voice our appreciation for all the other tidy towns putting similar hard work in.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley wondered if the civic reception could be extended to include tidy towns groups from Crosshaven, Ringaskiddy and Ballygarvan who all do ‘fabulous’ work. It was agreed that a letter would be sent from the Carrigaline MD to all the other tidy town groups in the wider hinterland to thank them for their efforts.