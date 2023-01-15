Colin Farrell invited to visit Cork Donkey Sanctuary

HOLLYWOOD A-lister Colin Farrell has been invited to visit the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll following his abundant praise of his four-legged co-star in the hit film The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Dublin-born actor was extended the invitation after he name-checked Jenny the donkey in several interviews surrounding the film and in his acceptance speech after winning the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture musical or comedy.

“I wrote to his PR representatives in the US just to say thank you first and foremost for all the wonderful commentary he’s given in interviews around Jenny the donkey and the props that he gave her during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes and all of that, but also just to say if he was ever back home and fancied visiting us we would love to welcome him down to the Sanctuary,” Donkey Sanctuary Ireland’s country manager, Laura Foster told The Echo.

“Who knows! I’m sure he’s probably very busy with the new Penguin series coming out off the back of Batman and things, but we live in hope!” And while the North Cork based sanctuary might not have a red carpet to roll-out, Ms Foster gave assurances that the star would be given the “best possible experience” if he were to drop in.

“We’re a humble site, we don’t have red carpet facilities, but we would certainly give him the best possible experience if he were to visit and it would just help us reach so many more people and help us educate more people about donkey welfare off the back of the movie. It would be fantastic,” she said.

Ms Foster thanked all of the Donkey Sanctuary’s supporters for the assistance during what she described as a “really busy” period for the charity.

“There’s a lot of neglected and abandoned donkeys in Ireland that we’re dealing with, so we just really appreciate the support,” she said. To make a donation or to find out about adopting a donkey see www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie.