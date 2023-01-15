Works due on northside road described as ‘impassable’ for less mobile

JOHN F Connolly Road is set to undergo repairs this year.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and Sinn Féin councillors for Cork City North West, Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins, have welcomed the news, saying they have been campaigning on the issue for years.

“It is absolutely disgraceful that children attending Castleview FC, Golden Gloves Boxing Club, or the other sporting facilities in the complex can’t safely walk there,” Mr Gould said.

“The road is completely impassable for people with mobility issues, or buggies.

"I’ve spoken to people working in the industrial estate who would walk to work but they just don’t feel safe."

Mr Gould received confirmation of the news in a parliamentary question and he said he hopes this is the year “we see the footpaths opened back up to the community so they can access the facilities by walking or cycling”.

“I am committed to fighting to end the neglect of the Northside, and roads like this are key to this,” he said. “Proper infrastructure, sustainable transport options, and regeneration are needed to create an equal and balanced Cork city for everyone,” he said.

Mr Nugent said the party has a motion before Cork City Council, calling for the upgrades.

“It is one of a number of motions we have submitted over the last number of years as part of our campaign,” he said. “We now want to see the works begin as soon as possible and the road brought to a high standard of accessibility. This has been a long time coming and these works need to progress at pace.”

Mr Collins said: “We want to commend the local community and particularly the sport and community organisations for their Trojan work in highlighting the barriers, the bollards, the footpath, and overall condition of the road.”