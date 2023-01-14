Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 12:13

Intoxicated man waving his arms around was ‘directing traffic’ at Parnell Place

He had 33 previous convictions including 14 for being drunk and a danger and seven for threatening behaviour.
Liam Heylin

A MAN, aged 42, who was in a highly intoxicated condition stood out in front of two lanes of afternoon traffic at Parnell Place in Cork, waving his arms around, and when gardaí asked him what he was doing he said: “I’m directing traffic.”

Cormac Fitzpatrick’s impromptu intervention in traffic flows in the city occurred at around 3.30pm on November 17, 2022.

Garda Jonathan Corcoran saw him blocking two lanes of traffic after 3.30pm and waving his arms around. Asked what he was doing, he said he was directing traffic.

At the time, the resident of Cork Simon Community was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and his eyes were bloodshot, Judge Olann Kelleher was told at Cork District Court.

Fitzpatrick then shouted: “F*** you” at the security man from a nearby premises. 

He pleaded guilty to similar charges in respect of the Parnell Place incident.

To complicate matters, he has a one-month suspended sentence hanging over him and the new offence could trigger the activation of that sentence.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said of the defendant: “The only danger he was creating was for himself.”

However, Mr Buttimer said Fitzpatrick had been benefitting from the assistance of a key worker and clinical nurse through Housing First, and he is also dealing with a probation officer.

Judge Kelleher agreed to adjourn sentencing until March 1 for a report on the defendant’s progress.

