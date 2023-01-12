Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 17:27

Ryanair announces Cork to Rome flight will operate twice a week this summer

Last month the airline announced its biggest ever summer schedule from Cork Airport.
Ryanair has today announced that its new route from Cork to Rome will operate twice weekly this summer. Photo credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Amy Nolan

Ryanair has today announced that its new route from Cork to Rome will operate twice weekly this summer. 

It comes as last month the airline announced its biggest-ever summer schedule from Cork Airport, including five new routes to destinations in Spain, France, the UK and Italy.

Ryanair will operate 270 flights each week between March and October 2023 with a range of destinations on offer across the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands direct from Cork Airport.

The airline also announced today that it will operate a service from Dublin to Rome 12 times a week as part of the summer ‘23 schedule. 

“With Easter and Summer ‘23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Irish customers with the addition of these new Rome routes to our summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Cork and Dublin even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays,” Ryanair’s Dara Brady commented today.

The airline is currently holding a limited-time seat sale. For details see ryanair.com

