Ryanair announces biggest ever summer schedule from Cork Airport

Ryanair has today announced its biggest ever summer schedule from Cork Airport, including five new routes to destinations in Spain, France, the UK and Italy.

The airline will operate 270 flights each week between March and October 2023 with a range of destinations on offer across the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands direct from Cork Airport.

The introduction of new services to Seville, La Rochelle, East Midlands, Rome, and Venice brings further enhanced connectivity to Spain, France, Italy, and the UK.

Along with the new routes announced today, Ryanair has announced increased frequencies on its ever-popular sun services to Faro, Malaga, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Lanzarote, and Barcelona Reus.

Cork Airport currently offers the best Italian connectivity in Munster and this will be enhanced next summer with services to Rome Fiumicino, Milan Bergamo, Pisa, and Venice Treviso.

Welcoming the announcement from Ryanair, managing director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said Munster passengers have a wide selection available to them when it comes to holiday season next year.

“I am thrilled to announce Ryanair’s biggest ever summer schedule, in this their 35th year operating at Cork Airport.

“With over 1.4 million seats on sale next summer, ranging from vibrant city destinations like Rome, Valencia, Venice, Bordeaux, Milan, Edinburgh, London, and Liverpool to exciting sun destinations such as Faro, Malaga, Lanzarote, Sardinia, Alicante and many more, there is a superb route offering from Cork Airport with Ryanair.

“Everyone who flies from Cork Airport knows how convenient, quick, reliable, and friendly the service is.

“We recommend passengers to bear that convenience in mind when booking family holidays in 2023," he said.

Pictured at the launch are, Roy O'Driscoll, Dep. MD, Cork Airport; Niall MacCarthy, MD, Cork Airport; Sam Barrett and Teegan Louther, Ryanair crew members and Eddie Wilson, CEO, Ryanair, Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development, Cork Airport along with pupils from Gaelscoil an Teaghlaigh Naofa, Ballyphehane.

“For passengers across Munster and the South of Ireland, Cork Airport offers the best choice of destinations next summer.

“I would like to thank Ryanair for its continued commitment to Cork Airport and we look forward to continuing our very strong business relationship, to improve the route offering from Munster’s busiest airport”, Mr MacCarthy added.

Head of aviation business development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said Ryanair’s announcement of new routes along with increased capacity on existing routes is “very welcome news”.

“There is a very strong working relationship between Cork Airport and Ryanair, the fruits of which are borne in today’s announcement.

“Cork Airport will continue to work with Ryanair to add even more routes over the coming years to the extensive route offering available from Ireland’s second busiest airport,” she continued.

Meanwhile, speaking at Cork Airport at the launch of Ryanair’s 2023 summer schedule, CEO at Ryanair DAC, Eddie Wilson said the 270 weekly flights in total to and from Cork across next year’s summer season represents a 20 percent growth on this year’s summer schedule.

“Underpinned by our $300m investment in Cork Airport, this record schedule offers a huge selection of sunny hotspots and city break destinations, as well as increased frequencies across popular routes like Alicante, Faro, Liverpool, and Palma.

“Ryanair’s commitment to growing traffic and increasing connectivity to Cork means it will become the first Irish state airport to fully restore pre-pandemic traffic levels.

“The further 20% growth Ryanair will deliver to Cork next summer is fantastic news for Ryanair customers in the south-west and is a direct result of Cork’s long-term commitment to maintain competitive airport charges, which provide the cost certainty required for Ryanair to invest and grow in the region and continue to drive economic growth, jobs, and much-needed inbound tourism,” Mr Wilson continued.

Next year, Cork Airport expects to welcome over 2.4 million passengers in total, with the airport stating that it has “rebounded strongly” in its recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To celebrate today’s announcement, Ryanair is launching a special seat sale with fares available to book from just €29.99.

The seat sale is valid for travel from April through October 2023 and must be booked by midnight on December 17, 2022, on ryanair.com.