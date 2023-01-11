Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 17:52

TD calls on Cork City Council to purchase land to create a new park

The local TD said the site presented a great chance to extend amenities in an area which has seen intensive development in recent decades.
TD calls on Cork City Council to purchase land to create a new park
Donal O’Keeffe

A Cork TD has called on the city council to purchase a parcel of land adjacent to a local park, for the purpose of effectively creating a new regional park to the north of the city.

The site, which consists of approximately 21 acres, is part of the lands surrounding Glyntown House in Glanmire, and is located off the R639 road, by John O’Callaghan Park.

It includes 2.5 acres with outline planning permission for five detached houses, and is located on an elevated site which slopes down toward the Butlerstown river.

Local TD Pádraig O’Sulivan said the site presented a great chance to extend amenities in an area which has seen intensive development in recent decades.

“I’m calling on Cork City Council to look at the possibility of purchasing land that is currently for sale at the moment, approximately 21 acres, in Glanmire village,” Mr O’Sullivan told The Echo.

“For me it represents a perfect opportunity to extend John O’Callaghan Park, as this site adjoins it.

“Many locals in Glanmire would frequently comment that we do have a lack of amenities, particularly a lack of amenities to accompany all of the development and the build-up of houses, so for me it represents a perfect opportunity to extend the existing park and to almost turn it into a regional park for the area,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“Purchasing this parcel of land would also present possibilities of extending and developing the playground facility there too, there would be ample room for it, and there’s an existing car park.

“There is so much going for the site, I think it would be very unfortunate if Cork City Council didn’t do an appraisal of it and see if it would be good value for money.” A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the council was not in a position to comment on potential acquisitions.

Read More

'It's ambitious but very achievable': Calls for new Glanmire playground

More in this section

Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital
Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us' Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us'
'This will dramatically affect us': West Cork fishing representative to meet European Commission 'This will dramatically affect us': West Cork fishing representative to meet European Commission
cork city council
Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer

Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more