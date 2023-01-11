TD calls on Cork City Council to purchase land to create a new park

A Cork TD has called on the city council to purchase a parcel of land adjacent to a local park, for the purpose of effectively creating a new regional park to the north of the city.

The site, which consists of approximately 21 acres, is part of the lands surrounding Glyntown House in Glanmire, and is located off the R639 road, by John O’Callaghan Park.

It includes 2.5 acres with outline planning permission for five detached houses, and is located on an elevated site which slopes down toward the Butlerstown river.

Local TD Pádraig O’Sulivan said the site presented a great chance to extend amenities in an area which has seen intensive development in recent decades.

“I’m calling on Cork City Council to look at the possibility of purchasing land that is currently for sale at the moment, approximately 21 acres, in Glanmire village,” Mr O’Sullivan told The Echo.

“For me it represents a perfect opportunity to extend John O’Callaghan Park, as this site adjoins it.

“Many locals in Glanmire would frequently comment that we do have a lack of amenities, particularly a lack of amenities to accompany all of the development and the build-up of houses, so for me it represents a perfect opportunity to extend the existing park and to almost turn it into a regional park for the area,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“Purchasing this parcel of land would also present possibilities of extending and developing the playground facility there too, there would be ample room for it, and there’s an existing car park.

“There is so much going for the site, I think it would be very unfortunate if Cork City Council didn’t do an appraisal of it and see if it would be good value for money.” A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the council was not in a position to comment on potential acquisitions.