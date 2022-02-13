'It's ambitious but very achievable': Calls for new Glanmire playground

A LOCAL community group has rallied to try to secure a new playground for the town of Glanmire.

The Glanmire Amenities Committee was set up in 2021 with the aim of progressing what it says are much-needed facilities for the area.

The group is made up of a number of local parents, residents, and business people, including Cork North Central TD Padraig O’ Sullivan and Cork City Councillor Ger Keohane.

Their top priority is campaigning for a new designated play area for young children in the town.

Speaking with The Echo, the committee’s Chairperson, Ger Moloney, said that she knows of many parents who bring their children to playgrounds in other nearby towns rather than to the existing playground in John O’Callaghan Park.

“I’m the mother of three children who never really had a playground in Glanmire because the existing one just isn’t suitable," Ms Moloney said.

"There are broken bottles there and it’s in a flood zone. There are hundreds of houses springing up in every corner of Glanmire and still, we have no decent playground in the area.

“We have the soccer club and lovely pitches but there’s nothing for the younger kids. The time is now for the development of a fit-for-purpose amenity for the children of Glanmire.”

Local Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan, who has been a director of the Glanmire Community Association for six years, said that he has heard of similar concerns from parents in the area.

“One big complaint people have locally is the playground. The one we have isn’t up to scratch,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“The equipment isn’t up to date, it is vandalised, and there’s only space for about four cars to park."

A new design

A feasibility study is currently being completed on the site.

The committee carried out a preliminary design for a new playground in an area adjacent to Hazelwood Shopping Centre and recently presented it to Cork City Council.

Ms Moloney and Mr O'Sullivan both said that the location of the site, which is on council-owned land, would be ideal for the project.

"The playground we’ve designed has the facility for 50 cars if needed and it’s a far more central location that many people could walk to," said Mr O'Sullivan.

“We’re just looking to push it on now and get the green light as soon as we can so we can start fundraising.”

A feasibility study is currently being undertaken on the project, which Cllr Ger Keohane is hopeful will be given the green light.

“This is an ambitious project but it’s very, very achievable,” Mr Keohane said.

“John O’Callaghan park is lovely but it needs to be upgraded and I don’t think the scope is there to upgrade it anymore. A new playground is well overdue.

“The Parks and Recreation department has the drawings and they are very eager to drive this project on.

"We're hoping to hear back early next month."

Ms Moloney said that the committee is “very thankful” to the council for its engagement.

“We have a very willing committee from every angle,” Ms Moloney said.

“We will quite willingly fundraise for this and have joined with the view that we will be fundraising. Whatever we get, we will take care of it and we will keep it safe.”