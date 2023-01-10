Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 19:33

Green Party motion on hare coursing defeated at County Council meeting

Following a lengthy debate, the proposed motion from councillors Alan O’Connor and Liam Quaide was defeated after 36 councillors voted against the motion.
Green Party motion on hare coursing defeated at County Council meeting

A motion brought forward by the two Green Party councillors in Cork County Council requesting that the council write to the Minister for Agriculture requesting that a nationwide ban on hare coursing be introduced was defeated at last Monday’s full council meeting. Stock image of Cork County Hall. Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

A motion brought forward by the two Green Party councillors in Cork County Council requesting that the council write to the Minister for Agriculture requesting that a nationwide ban on hare coursing be introduced was defeated at last Monday’s full council meeting.

Following a lengthy debate, the proposed motion from councillors Alan O’Connor and Liam Quaide was defeated after 36 councillors voted against the motion. It was supported by four councillors, while three councillors abstained.

Green Party Cllr Liam Quaide said hare coursing has no place in any society. 

“Hare coursing is the perversion of what a sport is meant to be which is a contest between equals or near equals, where each side has the potential to succeed. 

"It involves the physical domination of a small, sensitive animal by a much larger one that is being held in captivity. 

"Hare coursing has no place in any society that considers itself caring and civilised,” he said.

“I don’t accept the contention by supporters of hare coursing that this gratification in animal suffering is intrinsically part of the culture of rural Ireland, or that any attempts to ban hare coursing represent an attack on rural Ireland,” added Cllr Quaide.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said he couldn’t support the motion.

Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch said she strongly opposed the motion as she has been part of the greyhound industry, racing and coursing all her life: “This is part of our heritage, culture, and our tradition. 

"Coursing is a part of rural Ireland. Coursing clubs and people are guardians of the hare. 

"Coursing provides a social outlet for many. People look out for each other; their dogs and they care for the hare. This is a further attack on rural life by the Greens.”

Fianna Fáil’s Joe Carroll said hunting was part of his upbringing and heritage. 

“It was part of my youth growing up. Hares are cared for, and it is very well-regulated. It is a most enjoyable social event. The Green Party should be tackling illegal hunting.”

Read More

Plans for cycle safety scheme between Marymount and MTU almost complete

More in this section

Historic Indian Bean tree collapses in Fitzgeralds Park  Historic Indian Bean tree collapses in Fitzgeralds Park 
Former Irish Examiner editor Brian Looney dies aged 63 Former Irish Examiner editor Brian Looney dies aged 63
Sterling Pharma Solutions completes acquisition of Novartis Ringaskiddy’s manufacturing facility Sterling Pharma Solutions completes acquisition of Novartis Ringaskiddy’s manufacturing facility
cork county council
Defence Forces confirms Cork soldier is 'stable' and no longer critical

Defence Forces confirms Cork soldier is 'stable' and no longer critical

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more