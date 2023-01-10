Plans for cycle safety scheme between Marymount and MTU almost complete

DETAILED design and tender documents for a pedestrian and cycle safety improvement scheme between Marymount and Munster Technological University’s Bishopstown campus are being finalised.

In an update on the Curraheen Road Pedestrian and Cycle Safety Improvement Scheme, Cork City Council said the detailed design and tender documents for the works are “near complete” and that it is anticipated that the scheme will proceed to tender and construction in 2023 “subject to continued funding for the project”.

The proposed Curraheen Road Pedestrian and Cycle Safety Improvement Scheme provides for the installation of new segregated cycle facilities along Curraheen Road, related adjustments to the existing road layout including lining and parking, the installation of upgraded facilities with raised tables and tactile crossing points at sideroad interfaces, improvements to the Rossa Avenue junction as well as an upgrade of the pedestrian crossing at Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh and the installation of a new toucan crossing at the Curraheen cycle and walkway.

An amended version of the originally proposed scheme removing 120m of the bike lane between Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh and Melbourn Road was agreed by councillors last February. The update on the scheme was provided by the council following a question submitted by Green Party councillor Colette Finn.