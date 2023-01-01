Man arrested after woman in her 20s found dead in Cork city apartment 

Gardai are treating as suspicious the death of a woman in her late twenties in a flat in Liberty Street in Cork city centre this morning.

The emergency services and gardaí attended at the scene at 6.30am today. The woman was found unresponsive and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a full mortem will follow later today. The body of the woman remains at the scene.

The results of the post mortem examination will determine the course of the probe in to the death of the woman. The scene was sealed off for a full technical and forensic examination.

The body of the deceased will remain at the scene pending the arrival of the pathologist. The post mortem will be conducted in hospital later today by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster.

Door to door inquiries will be carried out and CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed.

A man in his twenties was arrested this morning and is being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork in connection with the death. Investigations are ongoing.

The deceased is a native of Brazil. She was 28 years old and employed as a cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork city.