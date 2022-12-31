Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 13:49

Gardaí investigating death of man found unconscious in Mahon 

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 8:30am after a man in his 40s was discovered unconscious in the Ballinsheen Court housing estate in Mahon.
The scene has been preserved to allow for a full technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a man found unconscious in a housing estate in the Mahon area on Saturday morning.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel before being removed to University Hospital Cork where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved to allow for a full technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have also been notified and a post-mortem examination is currently pending.

Results from the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to those with dash cam or video footage from the Ballinsheen Court area in the early hours of this morning to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

