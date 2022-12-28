Pictures: Pupils tuck into Christmas dinner at Scoil Mhuire Fatima

“THERE was a lovely festive atmosphere and it helped to bring people together on the day,” said the Scoil Mhuire Fatima, North Monastery Primary School deputy principal Colin Daly after the Cork city school recently held a Christmas dinner for all its staff and students.

More than 200 Christmas dinners were served up to all the staff and students at the Cork city primary school to conclude the academic term and usher in the festive period said Mr Daly.

“It was like a school community coming together. It was a great day. We all piled into the school hall and Christmas dinner was held for all the staff and students. More than 200 meals were prepared between the staff and the students. It was incredible,” he said.

Mr Daly said there was a great Christmas ‘vibe’ throughout the school on the day the Christmas dinner was served.

“Our two assistant principals Miriam Cotter and Jill Kelly decorated the hall with Christmas crackers and plate setting. They also had inflatable Christmas decorations on the various trees. There was a great Christmas vibe throughout the school. We had Christmas music playing throughout the proceedings.”

Mr Daly paid tribute to the two ‘stars’ Anne and Leona who cooked over 200 Christmas dinners for the staff and students.

“The two stars of the show Anne and Leona in the kitchen cooked and prepared the meal for everybody that was there.

“They work in the school as part of the meals programme. The food was gorgeous.

“It had every trimming that you could possibly imagine which included turkey, ham, stuffing, vegetables, gravy, mashed and roast potatoes.

“It was like a sense of the entire school coming together to celebrate the year that we have had and to reflect before we break for the Christmas holidays. This was the first time we did it, but it will become an annual event now. Our students loved it. A lot of them were saying that it was their first Irish Christmas dinner as they come from different countries,” he added.

Mr Daly said it was nice to see smiles on everyone’s faces as they enjoyed the Christmas ambience in the Cork primary school.

“The staff and students were dressed up in their Christmas hats and their Christmas jumpers.

“We had Christmas classics playing over the intercom system. We also held our annual Christmas raffle. This helps to raise funds for the various activities held in the school throughout the year.

“It was a lovely way to finish off the first school term and to see everyone with smiles on their faces.”

“People enjoyed a nice meal and a relaxing day.

“Both staff and pupils are looking forward to a well-earned break,” said the deputy principal.

“We have the best staff that you could possibly imagine. We all have a common goal, and everyone rows in to serve the pupils of the school.

“We have a very strong school community with a lovely community spirit. There is great unity. We are truly blessed.”