Trooper Shane Kearney to be medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland

Killeagh native Trooper Shane Kearney, who was seriously injured on active service last week in an incident in the Lebanon in which another Irish soldier was killed, will arrive home in Ireland this afternoon.

The good news was announced by the Defence Forces, which said in a statement that the 22-year-old peacekeeping soldier will be medically evacuated from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel this afternoon.

The statement added that Trooper Kearney’s condition continues to improve and he remains stable at present.

“Using a specially equipped, contracted medical aircraft, the flight is due to land in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel on Wednesday afternoon 21 December 2022,” the statement said.

“Trooper Shane Kearney will then be taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.”

Last Wednesday night the convoy in which Tpr Kearney was a passenger came under attack, and 23-year-old Private Seán Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed.

The fatal incident occurred in Al-Aqbieh, a village just south of Beirut, around 11.15pm local time (9.15pm Irish time).

Pte Rooney’s funeral will be held on Thursday at the Holy Family Church in his hometown of Dundalk.

Pte Rooney will be buried with full military honours at a service at All Saints Catholic Church, Donegal.

The Defence Forces have opened an online book of condolences for Pte Rooney.

Three investigations into the attack last Wednesday are currently underway, with one being led by UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), another by the Defence Forces, and a third by the Lebanese government.