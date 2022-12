WOUNDED Cork soldier Shane Kearney is being watched around the clock and treated with the best possible medical healthcare, according to a spokesperson for PDForra.

The Permanent Defence Forces Representative Association, which represents more than 6,500 of Ireland’s military personnel, cannot comment on operational issues, said spokesperson Mark Keane.

He said PDForra welcomes the investigation of the shooting incident that killed Private Seán Rooney, and left Trooper Shane Kearney, from Killeagh in East Cork, seriously injured.

Investigations are being carried out by the Irish military authorities, the United Nations, and the Lebanese army.

“We have to wait and see what happens next. What customs and practices will be amended. It’s still a very fluid situation. The information coming out is still very sketchy,” said Mr Keane.

PDForra’s main priority is to have Mr Rooney repatriated to Ireland.

Two armed vehicles, carrying eight people, were travelling to Beirut when the convoy came under small-arms fire on Wednesday night, according to a Defence Forces statement, and four peacekeeping soldiers were hit. Tpr Kearney, 22, is in a serious condition in Raee Hospital near Sidon, south of Beirut.

“We’re told that he is stable. They are doing as much as they can. I know it’s very hard for the family,” said Mr Keane.

PDForra has been assured that the best possible medical care is being used, while neighbouring Israel is a centre of excellence for such injuries.

“Israel is like Northern Ireland, it’s seen a lot of conflict over the years, and especially these kinds of wounds. When it comes to gunshot wounds, they would have the expertise in that,” he said. Ultimately, it is Tpr Kearney’s doctors who will decide if he stays in Lebanon or returns to Ireland.

“The military family needs to put its arm around these people and let them know that we’re there for them in the coming weeks and months because this is going to be a very long journey for all of them out there,” he added.

Mr Keane said there is someone by Tpr Kearney’s bed constantly, monitoring his progress.

“I know it’s very difficult for the family. He’s not on his own. They will do everything humanly possible for him.

"When he comes home, that’s when he’s going to need the greatest support.”

The Defence Forces confirmed yesterday that a team is being sent to Lebanon this weekend to support the 121 Inf Bn and its personnel. Four members of the personnel support service will provide counselling services, while three investigators and a legal officer will assist with the investigation.