Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 21:15

Mallow housing project subject to appeal after being given green light

Cork County Council had granted permission for the construction of a residential development of 96 dwelling units at the Old Course, Spaglen, Mallow on November 10, subject to conditions.
Mallow housing project subject to appeal after being given green light

The proposed development consists of the construction of 24 four-bed semi-detached houses, 30 three-bed semi-detached houses, 16 three-bed townhouses, 14 two-bed townhouses and six two-bed duplex units, four two-bed apartment units and two one-bed apartments units contained in three three-storey apartment blocks.Picture Denis Minihane.

Eoin Kelleher

PLANS for a major housing project that had been given the green light for Mallow, have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Cork County Council granted permission to Brookhill Investments Mallow Limited for the construction of a residential development of 96 dwelling units at the Old Course, Spaglen, Mallow on November 10, subject to conditions. The plans were lodged on March 29.

The proposed development consists of the construction of 24 four-bed semi-detached houses, 30 three-bed semi-detached houses, 16 three-bed townhouses, 14 two-bed townhouses and six two-bed duplex units, four two-bed apartment units and two one-bed apartments units contained in three three-storey apartment blocks.

Vehicular access to the proposed development will be via the existing entrance from the L-1207. The proposed development also includes an open space, landscaping, bicycle parking facilities, bin stores, public lighting and all ancillary site development works.

A natural impact statement (NIS) was prepared and was submitted to the planning authority with the application.

The decision to grant permission was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on December 7 by Wild Ireland Defence CLG. The case is due to be decided on or before April 20 next year.

Charleville

Meanwhile, Charleville Home Care Ltd has appealed a decision refusing planning permission for its plans to construct a nursing home near Mitchelstown, to An Bord Pleanála.

Cork County Council refused planning permission on November 16 for the construction of a two-storey nursing home to cater for 105 residents, at Cloonlough, Mitchelstown, Cork.

The facility would consist of single bedrooms, day rooms, dining areas, a kitchen with ancillary services within a floor area of 4,981sq/m, a plant room of 100.4sq/m associated to the nursing home, visitor and staff car parking, a landscaped area, and an enclosed private courtyard.

The plans also entail the construction of staff accommodation consisting of eight two-bed apartments, with associated parking and private open spaces, construction of 48 two-bedroom houses to comprise a retirement village, along with landscaped visitor car parking with an entrance off the existing public road and connection to main foul sewer schemes via an on-site foul sewage treatment pump station with a connection to the main water network.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on December 9 and the case is due to be decided on or before April 24, 2023.

Read More

Cork city native appointed Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs

More in this section

law & justice Man to be sentenced in the new year for sexual abuse of his former partner's 11-year-old son
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Woman with 214 previous convictions jailed for shoplifting and causing criminal damage
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork man sentenced for having cannabis for sale or supply
cork developmentcork county councilplanning
wooden judge on book on the desk

Cork resident avoids jail term after beating his former partner in 'rage of jealousy'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more