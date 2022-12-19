Mallow housing project subject to appeal after being given green light

PLANS for a major housing project that had been given the green light for Mallow, have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Cork County Council granted permission to Brookhill Investments Mallow Limited for the construction of a residential development of 96 dwelling units at the Old Course, Spaglen, Mallow on November 10, subject to conditions. The plans were lodged on March 29.

The proposed development consists of the construction of 24 four-bed semi-detached houses, 30 three-bed semi-detached houses, 16 three-bed townhouses, 14 two-bed townhouses and six two-bed duplex units, four two-bed apartment units and two one-bed apartments units contained in three three-storey apartment blocks.

Vehicular access to the proposed development will be via the existing entrance from the L-1207. The proposed development also includes an open space, landscaping, bicycle parking facilities, bin stores, public lighting and all ancillary site development works.

A natural impact statement (NIS) was prepared and was submitted to the planning authority with the application.

The decision to grant permission was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on December 7 by Wild Ireland Defence CLG. The case is due to be decided on or before April 20 next year.

Charleville

Meanwhile, Charleville Home Care Ltd has appealed a decision refusing planning permission for its plans to construct a nursing home near Mitchelstown, to An Bord Pleanála.

Cork County Council refused planning permission on November 16 for the construction of a two-storey nursing home to cater for 105 residents, at Cloonlough, Mitchelstown, Cork.

The facility would consist of single bedrooms, day rooms, dining areas, a kitchen with ancillary services within a floor area of 4,981sq/m, a plant room of 100.4sq/m associated to the nursing home, visitor and staff car parking, a landscaped area, and an enclosed private courtyard.

The plans also entail the construction of staff accommodation consisting of eight two-bed apartments, with associated parking and private open spaces, construction of 48 two-bedroom houses to comprise a retirement village, along with landscaped visitor car parking with an entrance off the existing public road and connection to main foul sewer schemes via an on-site foul sewage treatment pump station with a connection to the main water network.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on December 9 and the case is due to be decided on or before April 24, 2023.