Jail time for man who assaulted Cork Simon staff member

A member of staff at the Simon community in Cork who was handing out blankets to service users was assaulted by a young man who spat in her face and said it was the most satisfying thing he had ever done.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the assault on the lady working in Simon by Calum Murphy was unforgivable and he sentenced him to five months in prison at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred after 11 pm on September 26 at the door of the Simon premises on Anderson’s Quay.

“While handing out blankets he became aggressive and attempted to grab her arm twice. He also called he a Polish prostitute and he spat at her face. He then said, ‘That is the most satisfying thing I have ever done.’ “When questioned he admitted spitting in her direction but not at her,” Sgt. Kelleher said Calum Murphy, whose address was the Simon Community in Cork, is in his mid-twenties and he had twelve previous convictions for assault and one for assault causing harm.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said, “He very much appreciates the gravity of the matter, especially having availed of the services of Simon. He appreciates in his sober senses how important a job staff at Simon do for service users like him. I have spoken to him quite a lot since he was arrested for this on November 9.

“He is remorseful for his behaviour at the time. He was under some strain. He was in the throes of a serious drug difficulty. He wishes to express his remorse. I am asking you to accept his remorse as genuine.” Judge Kelleher said, “It was a vicious assault. These people are helping him and helping the other people who are in difficulties. A lady handing out blankets – to spit at her is unforgivable in my view but he has expressed remorse.” The judge jailed him for five months.