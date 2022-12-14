Status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place for Cork

A status orange low temperature and ice warning will remain in place for Cork until Thursday.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, and Monaghan on Tuesday.

The status orange warning will remain in place until 12pm on Thursday and will see widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches across the country.

There will also be some showers of hail, sleet and snow, mainly near coastal areas.

Met Éireann has said possible impacts of this cold spell include treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, potential supply disruption, the potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines, increased risks to vulnerable members of the community, animal welfare issues, and slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation.

Met Éireann has forecast that temperatures will reach as low as -7 degrees tonight, and locally a few degrees lower. Temperatures at the coasts will be around -1 to +1 degrees.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the week, tomorrow will remain below freezing during the morning and in the afternoon temperatures generally will be between zero and +2 degrees, a few degrees higher on coasts.

Friday may be foggy for some time in places and it will be mainly dry with isolated showers on coasts creeping inland into western areas in the afternoon.

Lowest temperatures of - 3 degrees to +2 degrees are forecast on Friday night, with lingering showers of rain and sleet in western areas.

It will be mainly dry and sunny on Saturday with some isolated coastal showers in the south and west.

Saturday is forecast to turn more cloudy after nightfall. Met Éireann has said that there is “still a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast from Saturday night and Sunday onwards”.

Current indications suggest that an increasing southerly wind will bring rain and a spell of milder weather for a time.