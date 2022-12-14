Surge in Covid and winter vomiting bug causing delays at Cork emergency department 

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has warned the public that its Emergency Department (ED) is currently experiencing high demand for its ED services due to 'a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19, flu and winter vomiting presentations'.

"This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs," a spokesperson said.

As a result, the hospital spokesperson said, patients attending the ED are experiencing delays and hospital management expect these delays to continue for the moment.

"The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays," the spokesperson said.

"The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services."

The hospital is advising patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

"The public are reminded that South Doc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours," they added.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

The spokesperson added that 'patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for'.