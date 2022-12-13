Man dies in fatal collision outside Millstreet

A man in his 30s has died in a road traffic collision just outside of Millstreet, Co Cork on Tuesday evening.

The crash, which occurred between a car and a truck, happened at around 5pm on the Drishane Road outside Millstreet.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said on Tuesday night: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Millstreet, Co. Cork, this afternoon, Tuesday 13th December 2022.

“The collision, involving a car and a truck, occurred on the Drishane Road, Millstreet, at approximately 5:00pm,” they said.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.”

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday or who may have camera footage, including dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.