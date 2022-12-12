Cork Weather: County council continuing to grit roads as severe frost and icy conditions forecast

Cork is under a status yellow low temperature/ice warning until Friday at 12 noon.

It will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low with freezing fog at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened again this morning following a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group.

The Council’s Road treatment programme will continue treating P1 and P2 routes and will now be extended to treat P3 routes together with town centre locations.

Local communities can also avail of grit stockpiles which are available across a number of locations.

The locations are available here

Members of the public are asking to be aware of the possible impacts of this Orange Weather Warning, which include;

• Treacherous conditions on paths and roads.

• Travel disruption.

• Potential supply disruption.

• Potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines.

• Increased risks to vulnerable members of the community.

• Animal welfare issues.

• Slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation.

Motorists are asked to please slow down, allow extra time and be aware of other roads users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

• Be mindful of icy surface conditions.

• Check on vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

• Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys.

• In an emergency dial 999 or 112 Details of the Council’s road treatment routes can be found by visiting.