Cork Airport expects more than 135,000 passengers over festive season

Cork Airport is expecting in excess of 135,000 passengers through its terminals over the Christmas period, between now and 6 January, for the first festive season in three years without any pandemic-related travel restrictions.

2022 has brought a “marked recovery” of passenger traffic at Cork Airport, which has experienced its best year since 2019.

With over 2.2 million passengers forecast for the full year of 2022, Cork Airport says it is “well on track to becoming the first state airport to recover passenger traffic to pre-pandemic traffic levels” (of 2.6 million in 2019).

Cork Airport say people coming home for Christmas, or visitors staying with friends and family can expect a “warm, festive welcome” to the rebel county.

Terminals are adorned with decorations, and choir performances are already in full swing for those arriving to Cork.

Between now and Christmas Eve, over 1,000 performers ranging from local school children to orchestral ensembles will take to the specially constructed Christmas stage in the Arrivals area at the airport.

Passengers travelling over the festive period are advised to arrive at Cork Airport between 90 minutes and 2 hours before a flight is due to depart, and allow appropriate time if checking-in a bag at the airport.

Most passengers going through security can expect to clear security quickly and efficiently, with 99% of passengers clearing security in less than 20 minutes.

Those travelling with gifts or presents are advised not to wrap them, as they may be subject to an inspection by security personnel at the passenger security screening area, and passengers are reminded that Christmas crackers are not permitted to be taken onboard aircraft.

For tips on how to prepare for security screening, and real time information on arrivals and departures at Cork Airport, visit www.corkairport.com.

Looking forward to the busy festive travel period, Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said that Christmas is the favourite time of year amongst airport staff.

“We see homecoming passengers, many coming back for the first time since 2019 and some even longer, reuniting with mothers, fathers, families, and friends. Lots of Irish residents like to fly out to sun destinations to “warm up” over Christmas and of course, some of our newer residents return to their respective home countries for Christmas to be with their own families,” he said.

“Whatever type of passenger you are, our staff will do their utmost to make your journey smooth, pleasant and “delay free”,” he added.