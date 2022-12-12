Garda warning as Cork shopper has €4,000 worth of Christmas presents stolen from their car

Sergeant Brian McSweeney spoke of how criminals were recently able to force their way into five vehicles in one week alone - all of which were imported and lacked immobilisers.
One Cork vehicle owner had €4,000 worth of property taken, the bulk of which were Christmas gifts purchased for friends and family.
Sgt Brian McSweeney said it was fortunate that on this occasion they were able to retrieve the property.
However, he is pleading with people not to have their Christmas presents on display or -failing that - to leave their gifts and property in the boot and out of view.
“People spend their hard-earned cash on these presents,” he said.
