Gritting of roads across Cork continues in advance of orange weather warning; public urged to be cautious

Council crews in the city and county are busy making preparations ahead of the commencement of Met Éireann’s countrywide status orange low temperature and ice warning.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland will be updated to status orange from 5pm this evening until 12 noon tomorrow.

Thereafter, the status yellow warning is currently due to remain in place until midday on Friday.

Severe frost and further icy stretches are forecasted to set in tonight, accompanied by patches of freezing fog.

Temperatures are likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this morning following the National Emergency Coordination Group meeting.

In an update this afternoon, the council said its road treatment programme will continue treating P1 and P2 routes and will now be extended to treat P3 routes and town centre locations.

Motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions will be hazardous.

“If a journey must be undertaken, please slow down, allow extra time and be aware of other road users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and motorists,” Cork County Council advised.

People have been urged to be mindful of icy surface conditions, to check on vulnerable and isolated neighbours and to keep mobile phones charged and on hand.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council said crews are working round the clock salting and gritting main roads, transport corridors and footpaths.

Met Éireann has advised that possible impacts of the current cold snap include treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, potential supply disruption and potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines.

The national forecaster has also warned of increased risks to vulnerable members of the community and animal welfare issues.

In addition, Met Éireann said slack winds over land may lead to reduced wind power generation.