Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 15:08

Elderly woman dies after being hit by lorry in Macroom

The street remains closed to traffic following the incident which occurred shortly before 1pm today.
The accident occurred shortly after the new 8km Macroom bypass, which will ease traffic congestion in the town was officially opened by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and the Mayor of County Cork Cllr Danny Collins. Picture Dan Linehan

Olivia Kelleher

An elderly woman has died after being knocked down by a lorry in Main Street in Macroom, Co Cork.

The street remains closed to traffic following the incident which occurred shortly before 1pm today. Gardai are appealing to motorists to avoid the town centre if at all possible.

Vintage car owners and other drivers who attended the official opening drove down the new route at noon two hours before it was officially opened to all motorists.

Poignantly, the woman was knocked down by one of the last lorries to drive through the Main Street prior to the opening of the bypass to the public.

The new bypass is expected to lead to a 40 percent decrease in the volume of traffic in the town Emergency services attended at the scene. The elderly woman was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the lorry was shaken but physically uninjured in the incident.

The Garda Press Office has indicated that local diversions are in place as the scene of the collision remains closed off to vehicles. 

Investigations are ongoing.

