'It will benefit the entire community': Consultation open on zebra crossing works

Public consultation has commenced on proposed zebra crossing safety improvement works outside a primary school in the city.

Cork City Council has given notice of its intention to carry out works to upgrade the existing zebra crossing outside Cork Educate Together National School (CETNS) to a raised zebra crossing.

The works will comprise of the construction of a flat-top speed ramp at the realigned crossing location; the installation of flashing amber Belisha beacons; alterations to the footpaths at either side of the crossing and ancillary improvements including the replacement of road markings; and the provision of additional road markings and road traffic signage.

CETNS has been campaigning for safety improvement works and for the allocation of a school traffic warden for some time.

Speaking to The Echo, school principal, Maura O’Riordan said the school is “quite excited” by the proposed safety improvement works but that it would be seeking further detail on the plans. Ms O’Riordan said the school would be “actively seeking” the inclusion of specific signage in the scheme including a ‘children crossing’ sign with flashing lights alerting motorists to the crossing well in advance. She said she would also like to see the removed set-down area outside the school reinstated.

Ms O’Riordan said that heavy volumes of traffic ignore the school’s current pedestrian crossing every day and that there have been countless near misses.

“We have had so many children and adults nearly knocked down outside our gate. It is just really untenable,” she said.

The upgraded pedestrian crossing, she said, will “benefit the whole of the Middle Parish community”.

“There are many, many times that I would have come across elderly people trying to cross that pedestrian crossing so while it’ll benefit us... it is going to benefit the entire Middle Parish community or anybody accessing the Mercy of course and that side of the city,” Ms O’Riordan continued.

The school has also resubmitted an application for a school traffic warden following the recent budgetary allocation by Cork City Council for additional wardens.

For details on the proposed works see consult.corkcity.ie/en. Deadline of submissions and observations is 4pm on January 6, 2023.