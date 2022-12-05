Cork activist: 'Traveller-only classes are a contributory factor to racism in schooling system’

Traveller TJ Hogan, who is a member of the Right to Change political party, said that he has heard from both parents and educators from a number of schools about how Travellers are being segregated and given bespoke lesson plans as part of a well-meaning approach to their educational development.
Nonetheless, Mr Hogan stressed that this is retrograde to how Traveller children should be supported and encouraged to thrive.
Mr Hogan, who has received accolades for his educational achievements in the past, warned that segregation is one of the main factors contributing to racism in the education system. He expressed concern that many Traveller students are still operating on reduced timetables, with some seeing their school day shortened by a number of hours.
“We are now seeing this in Cork schools where children are still being segregated today. This is being addressed in our school system but more needs to be done to bring students together.”