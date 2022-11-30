Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 07:35

Man, 76, accused of booby-trapping doors to electrical mains at Cork house

76-year-old Michael Noel Sheehan of Chimney Field, Glenville, County Cork, is charged with endangerment. 
When the charge was first brought against the accused, he replied, “I will speak in court.”  picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 76-year-old man accused of endangering life by allegedly boobytrapping three doors at his home to the electrical mains where someone could have been electrocuted on touching a handle will be served with a book of evidence on January 16.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case against Noel Sheehan back until that date, on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, informed Judge Kelleher that another judge previously refused jurisdiction even though the Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could proceed summarily at the district court.

When the charge was first brought against the accused, he replied, “I will speak in court.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background allegations previously, “Garda Bryan Murphy and Garda Brian McCabe responded to a call in relation to a welfare check and attended the defendant’s address.

“Gardaí inspected the house and found the living conditions were of poor quality. (They were informed that the defendant) had boobytrapped doors of the house by hooking up the mains power to the door handles.

“Later a search was carried out by both gardaí and the ESB. The house was made safe by members of the ESB. They discovered that the mains electricity had been hooked up to three internal door handles.

“There was 230 volts of electricity running through the door handles. This was enough electricity to cause death or serious injury. All power was disconnected from the address,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, suggested, “It might not be as serious as at first appearance.”

