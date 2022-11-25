Report into organ incineration scandal in Cork: 'Incineration of the perinatal organs was a misguided decision'

Cork University Hospital (CUH), Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) along with the hospital group which oversees them have stated that they fully accept the findings of a report into how the organs of 18 babies were sent for incineration overseas without the consent of bereaved parents.

CUH said it has already taken steps 'to reduce the likelihood than an incident of this type can occur again' and can offer assurances that 'there is no possibility that this incident has affected any other families'.

Last year RTÉ Investigates revealed that the organs of 18 babies who died at CUMH had been sent for incineration to Belgium in 2020 along with clinical waste without the knowledge or consent of bereaved parents.

The Systems Analysis Report undertaken by an external expert review team into the incidents was shared with the affected families and published today.

The Review Team concluded 'that the incineration of the perinatal organs was a misguided decision and a deviation from local policy and national standards'.

In a joint statement today, CUH and CUMH along with South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG), again apologised to the 18 families affected.

The statement said the SSWHG, CUH and CUMH “fully accept the findings of the Systems Analysis Report, undertaken by an external expert review team into the incineration of perinatal organs”.

“The external expert review team established the circumstances leading up to the incident where the perinatal organs stored following post mortem were sent for incineration instead of being buried or cremated.

“These actions occurred in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when hospitals nationwide were preparing to significantly increase their mortuary capacity for mass fatalities.

“This incident is confined to perinatal organs which were stored in the CUH Mortuary between May 2019 and March 2020,” the statement continued.

The statement added that all CUH records have been checked “and assurances have been provided that there is no possibility that this incident has affected any other families”.

“All other perinatal organs retained prior to and since 2nd April, 2020, and for hospital arrangements have been dealt with correctly.

“While the System Analysis Review was underway and as learnings became obvious, CUH took the decision to immediately implement changes.

“A number of steps have already been taken to reduce the likelihood than an incident of this type can occur again,” it said.

The SSWHG, CUH and CUMH said the support of the CUMH Bereavement and Pregnancy Loss team has been and remains in place to provide ongoing contact, care and support as required by the parents.

“This has been provided not only as a result of the incident but also in acknowledgement of the impact of the delay in the review process.

“The families have been given a key contact person for this coming weekend and ongoing engagement will continue to be offered,” it continued.

In summary, the Review Team concluded: “that the incineration of the perinatal organs was a misguided decision and a deviation from local policy and national standards.

“The Post Mortem Room Team have stated that they very much regret the actions taken.

“It was confirmed by the National Audit in relation to compliance in respect of the Standards and Recommended Practice for Post Mortem Examination Services, HSE 2012, that this was an isolated incident in CUH”.

A number of recommendations were issued in the report, which the hospital says it is committed to implementing in full.

More to follow.