Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 10:32

Families affected by organ incineration scandal at Cork hospital to receive findings of a review by next Friday

Earlier this week families learned that they had to wait for the final report instead of a draft copy that had been promised in previous communications from the team conducting the review.
Families affected by organ incineration scandal at Cork hospital to receive findings of a review by next Friday

Families of infants who died and whose organs were sent from Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) to be incinerated overseas without consent are now set to be furnished with a long-awaited report into how it happened within the coming days.

Amy Nolan

Families of infants who died and whose organs were sent from Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) to be incinerated overseas without consent are now set to be furnished with a long-awaited report into how it happened within the coming days.

Last year RTÉ Investigates revealed that the organs of 18 babies had been sent for incineration from CUMH to Belgium in 2020 along with clinical waste without the knowledge or consent of bereaved parents.

A review of the incidents was initially expected to be completed in October or November last year but was delayed.

This September, families were informed that they would receive a copy of the draft report of the review by “mid-late September”.

Earlier this week families learned that they had to wait for the final report instead of a draft copy that had been promised in previous communications from the team conducting the review.

In correspondence seen by The Echo, families were yesterday informed that the review team “are now at the last stages of finalising the report” and that it is expected that families will receive “the final report by next Friday”.

The correspondence also contained a further apology “for the significant ongoing delays” in providing families with the report.

Read More

Delay in report on baby organs being sent abroad for incineration by Cork hospital 'absolutely devastating'

More in this section

Public invited to have their say on proposed city council housing scheme Public invited to have their say on proposed city council housing scheme
Plans for residential development at Cork city site plagued by dumping Plans for residential development at Cork city site plagued by dumping
Man detained in relation to armed robberies in Cork city Man detained in relation to armed robberies in Cork city
cumh
<p>Eric Knowles, known to millions for his appearances on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow for over 30 years, will be offering people free antique valuations at an event in Cork City Hall next week. </p>

Antiques Roadshow star Eric Knowles to give free valuations as part of event coming to Cork City Hall

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more