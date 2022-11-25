Taoiseach signs off on Celtic Interconnector project in Paris; cable will link from France to Cork and power 450,000 homes

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has signed off on the final details of the Celtic Interconnector project this morning in Paris.

Some 575km of cable will be linked to Cork from Finistere in Brittany bringing energy to 450,000 under the plans.

Mr Martin said: "I am delighted to be in Paris this morning to witness this further step forward on the Celtic Interconnector project, by some distance the largest bilateral project between Ireland and France.

"It is, of course, a vital piece of energy infrastructure that will serve both sides well into the future, but it is also representative of the deep and enduring connections between our two countries.

"The Celtic Interconnector will bring tangible benefits to the citizens of both France and Ireland by promoting the use of renewable energy, bringing down electricity prices, and helping ensure security of energy supply.

"Today’s signing will allow construction work on the project to begin next year.

"A remarkable 575km of cable will link my home County of Cork to Finistere in Brittany to bring energy to 450,000 homes."

Work on the €1.6bn project is set to begin next year.