Cork City's historic Mangan's Clock 'must be looked after'

ONE of Cork’s most iconic heritage assets is in need of some "tender, love and care", according to a former Lord Mayor who has called on City Hall to plan for its maintenance.

“Mangan’s Clock has been a feature of St Patrick’s Street for generations and survived the Burning of Cork,” explained councillor and former Lord Mick Finn (Ind).

“Modern times, including pollution, pose different threats and it’s important that the council keeps an eye on it.

“This was highlighted on social media and I was happy to bring it to the attention of the Council.

“Such historic installations are few and far between so it’s up to all of us, citizens, passers-by and the Council, to keep track of what’s going on or not going on.”

A motion to council has requested that any necessary repair work is carried out on some of the clock’s moulding and fittings; it has also repeated a call for the old busman’s shelter, another survivor of the Burning of Cork, to be restored and brought into use.

“There is not much point in having history ignored or locked behind closed doors if we are using it to attract people to our city.”