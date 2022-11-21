Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 17:45

Rush hour traffic impacted by two separate collisions in Cork 

At Dunkettle, one lane is currently blocked at the exit of the Jack Lynch Tunnel approaching the Dunkettle Interchange, as the result of a road traffic accident involving a car and a truck.
Rush hour traffic is being impacted by two separate road traffic accidents in Cork this evening, with drivers urged to approach both areas with caution.

Ellen O'Regan

Gardaí have confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the collision, and a tow truck has been dispatched to the scene to clear the blockage to traffic.

Meanwhile, in Glounthane, Gardaí have also confirmed that emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision near Sunville, between a car and a motorbike.

Drivers are urged to take care on approach to both areas.

