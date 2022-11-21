Dunkettle changes will take time to 'settle down', says Cork traffic official

Dunkettle roundabout’s new layout came into effect on Sunday, with no reports of accidents or major incidents.

Drivers are still getting used to the new system, and it could take two or three days for the changes to “settle down,” a Cork City traffic official said.

“There were no accidents. It’s a fairly significant change, and it will take people a day or two to get used to it,” he said.

There were delays reported during rush hour on Monday morning “over and above the norm.” Authorities are monitoring the traffic flows and journey times with a view to re-optimising the traffic lights. That exercise will continue over the next few days. “The lights are not far off the optimum now,” said the official.

The main issue for drivers is the N40 approach through the Jack Lynch tunnel, he said.

“Our advice is, if you are going to the N25 east bound towards Midleton, or if you are going to Little Island, use the left hand lane in the tunnel, and then that broadens out into two lanes as you approach the lights.”

Link A - N40 Northbound to N25 Eastbound / Little Island. Dunkettle Interchange

Drivers should use the right hand lane if intending to go to Dublin via the M8, which again broadens out to two lanes at the lights. If drivers find themselves in the ‘wrong’ lane, the advice is not to panic, but to continue around the roundabout to find the correct lane.

“If you go wrong going out of the tunnel, you can simply go around the roundabout and get into the right lane the second time around,” said the Dunkettle official.

“There are a lot of people doing that still.”

At non peak times, drivers have the chance to change lanes 20 yards short of the lights, “because there is still plenty of space, but that won’t be the case at peak times,” he said.

The main change is that drivers who are used to going to Little Island and on to Midleton by going right around the roundabout, will have to observe the new system more closely. “People are still hesitant. If people are concerned about it, there are videos on the website which will show you exactly what it will look like.” d Gardaí have been on site to help out.

“They have given us great help,” said the official. “The delays were probably slightly more than what we anticipated. But that will iron itself out in a couple of days.” Gardaí say it’s their expectation it will take a “few days to settle down.”

More information can be found at www.dunkettle.ie.