Charity run this weekend to honour memory of beloved Dr Martin Lawlor

FAMILY and friends of an adored psychiatrist who died in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Cork are set to honour him at an event this weekend.

Dr Susan Lawlor, who also worked with her brother- consultant psychiatrist, Dr Martin Lawlor - said that a part of all of them died after learning of his horrific death almost four years ago on December 15, 2018.

Dr Lawlor, who worked with the HSE, had been walking to Cork Airport when the hit-and-run collision occurred on the Kinsale Road. The 49-year-old is survived by his wife Helen Murphy Lawlor from Millstreet and their three children, Jennifer, Samuel, and Rebecca.

Dr Lawlor said her brother had been adored both professionally and in the community.

This Sunday will see people from far and wide turn out at Little Island Community Centre for a charity run in his memory organised by BHAA (Business House Athletics) members in Cork. Registration will take place for the event from 10am this Sunday (November 20) outside the community centre.

Donations will be divided between mental health organisation Shine and soup kitchen charity, Cork Penny Dinners.

Dr Lawlor said the charities were chosen due to their parallels to her brother’s work championing vulnerable people.

“It is important for us to help people who are vulnerable because that is exactly what Martin was doing before he was taken from us,” she said.

She added that the family are expecting a positive turn out on Sunday based on the number of people touched by the frontline worker’s kindness.

“There have been hundreds of lives impacted by my brother being taken away too soon,” she said.

“Seeing the number of people who have been touched by Martin’s story is very moving.

“It has been such a difficult time for us — particularly for my parents because we are dealing with an atypical grief. A piece of all of us died the day Martin died.

“It’s taken us four years just to process the shock of what happened. His wife and three young children have to live every day, having him missing from occasions, celebrations and sporting events.”

Dr Lawlor paid tribute to her brother adding: “Martin was such a kind person as well as a phenomenal doctor.

"There are so many lives that he saved and so many lives that he could have saved if he was alive today.

"He dedicated his life to saving the lives of countless numbers of people. He spent his time with me treating the most vulnerable in society.”

She praised the resilience of his children.

“His children have had so many phenomenal achievements that he should have been there for. We have to forever live with that void and heartbreak.”

Dr Lawlor is remembered for his kindness and down-to-earth attitude to life.

“He was so innately kind,” Dr Lawlor said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my brother. He was so positive, enthusiastic and generous with his time.

“Martin was good at building people and pulling them up by encouraging people to move forward and strive to be the best person they could be.

“When he was in hospitals he treated the person serving the dinner with the same kindness and support he gave the consultant. He was impressive both professionally and personally. That’s not me being biased. That’s me being honest.”

The consultant left a positive imprint on the community during his short life.

“Four years on, people are so interested in this run because he was such a loss to the community and his family and also to his patients. He had been treating so many people at the moment in time he was killed.

“These are people who we give hope to. We give hope to them that there is a light and things will work out.”