Antiques Roadshow star Eric Knowles to give free valuations as part of event coming to Cork City Hall

Eric Knowles, known to millions for his appearances on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow for over 30 years, will be offering people free antique valuations at an event in Cork City Hall next week.

Described as “the vibrant lifestyle experience for older people”, the event is returning after a pandemic-related hiatus on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 from 11am until 5pm both days.

Eric Knowles will make an appearance on the Saturday to offer free valuations of small antiques and collectables as well as larger items from photographs.

However, organisers have warned that these valuations are “hugely popular” at events around the country and visitors have been advised to arrive at City Hall as early as possible.

Another collectors expert Mike Kelly will also be offering free valuations of coins, stamps, medals and banknotes.

According to the organisers, at a recent SeniorTimes Live! event Mr Kelly spotted a group of coins worth €30,000.

The free admission event for retired and older people will feature over 50 stalls as well as talks, workshops, cooking demonstrations, wine-tasting, health screenings, musical entertainment and exercise classes.

Christmas cooking demonstrations will be a popular feature of the event as the festive season approaches and SeniorTimes wine expert, Mairead Robinson will be offering suggestions to accompany the Christmas meal.

There will also be an opportunity for beginners to learn bridge as well as tips for more experienced players.

Artist and teacher Declan O’Meara will be hosting a feltmaking and jewellery workshop on both days.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Cork Male Voice Choir while UCC Professor and Author Des McHale will be examining the Cork sense of humour in his presentation on Friday.

For more details and a full list of exhibitors, talks and workshops taking place go to www.seniortimes.ie.

