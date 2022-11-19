Plans afoot for residential development at vacant site in Cork plagued by dumping

Plans are in the pipeline for a city council housing scheme at a long-vacant site which has become a magnet for fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour.

The local authority has commenced public consultation on a proposed residential development consisting of 34 units at a site in Nash’s Boreen on the city's northside.

Proposed to be carried out for Cork City Council by way of a project agreement with developer Roy Thomas, the scheme would be made up of a mix of houses and apartments.

The units would be developed in five blocks ranging in height from two to four storeys.

The site is surrounded by existing residential developments to the north, Fairfields Meadow Estate, and Willow Bank Estate to the east.

The western boundary borders a detached bungalow and the south, across Nash’s Boreen, undeveloped lands.

Constant fly-tipping

According to a design statement prepared by Horgan Carroll Architects, the site has been continuously plagued by dumping.

“Fly-tipping of general household rubbish and general waste including furniture and construction waste on both large and small scale occur continuously on the site.

“In some instances, waste is thrown over the external boundary wall of the site.

“On a larger scale, the aftermath of truckloads of waste being brought to site and tipped from adjoining estates is obvious from time to time,” it says.

The statement says that within the last 18 months, the boundary wall at the north-western corner of the site abutting Fairfield Meadows had been demolished “by unknown third parties”.

“It would appear that the purpose of the demolition works was to allow a truck/car to back onto the site and fly-tip.

“This wall was reconstructed in 2021 and demolished again shortly afterwards. Fly-tipping continued thereafter,” the design statement continues.

The nature of the household waste on the site, the statement says, “would suggest that rodents are an issue” while the lighting of bonfires has also been an issue.

It is hoped that the proposed development would “reduce the risk substantially of recurrent fly tipping” and “greatly improve security, quality of life and general environment of the surrounding properties”.

The statement also outlines that previously houses were “substantially constructed on the site” but that through legal means “Cork County Council were forced to demolish and make the site safe on health and safety grounds” prior to the area coming under the jurisdiction of Cork City Council.

Local councillors welcome plans for development

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said it was his understanding that there had been a housing development there that had commenced “before the developer went bust”.

“I generally would welcome the development. Councillors in the area have had a presentation on it.

“We did get an assurance from city council that they would engage with the residents in the area which is positive.

“I would encourage local residents to have a look at the plans and make observations and submissions if they wish to do so,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald also welcomed the proposed development and said he would be meeting with local residents to discuss the proposals.

“There’s a great housing need in the area of Fairhill and Bride Valley. The scheme will take on board the historical area of Nash’s Boreen,” he said.

“I would encourage those who live in the locality to consider the plans and make any submissions that they may wish to make.”

For more information on the scheme or to make a submission see www.consult.corkcity.ie/en.