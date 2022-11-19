Public invited to have their say on proposed city council housing scheme

Public consultation commenced earlier this month on a proposed city council housing scheme in the Mahon area which would see dozens of new homes developed.

The proposed development, named Clover Hill Court, would be located at a brownfield site facing Bessboro Road.

The scheme would include the construction of a residential development of 90 dwellings, comprising of 84 apartments which would be constructed in two blocks along with six houses.

It would also include the provision of 49 car parking spaces and 188 bicycle parking spaces and associated site development works including the removal of the existing floor slab of a former commercial building at the site and the relocation of the existing substation.

The development site area is approximately 1.017 hectares and is in the ownership of Cork City Council.

According to documentation available to view as part of the public consultation, the brownfield site once housed an industrial unit which has since been demolished leaving only the building foundations and hardstanding from the entrance road and associated parking and delivery areas.

The site has been recently contained within a safety fence with matching locked security gates.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development are available for inspection until Friday, December 2 by appointment at the offices of Cork City Council on Anglesea Street between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Details of the scheme can also be viewed online at www.consult.corkcity.ie.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development will be situated can be made online.

Alternatively, observations or submissions can be made in writing to Alison O’Rourke, Senior Executive Officer, Housing Directorate, Cork City Council, Anglesea Street.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is Friday, December 16 at 4pm.